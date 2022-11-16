Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - Measure Marketing Results Inc., an award-winning, full-service digital marketing firm, has named Francisco Hernandez its new VP of Strategy and RevOps to create, develop and foster a successful team of marketing strategists. Hernandez joins MMR to continue the agency's success in providing results-driven digital, and internet marketing solutions that help companies across North America generate long-term revenue. He will be responsible for integrating sales, marketing, and customer experience efforts while implementing a strategic marketing vision and plan for the organization.

Hernandez was born and raised in Colombia before relocating to Panama in 2000. He has worked with major advertising agency networks in Latin America in addition to a broadcast company for seven years, where he led the creation of a digital department that ultimately became the country's leader in digital media.

Hernandez has experience in various marketing fields, including design, copywriting, digital, account directing, and strategy.

In response to the potential growth of internet marketing and the lack of digital agencies in 2004, he purchased a digital franchise in Canada. That same year, Hernandez opened his first digital agency in Panama and eventually grew to be one of the top consultants in the global agency network.

In 2019, he founded DigitalMente Panama, a digital media consultancy agency that services clients across different mediums, including newspapers, and TV channels. He successfully led a multidiscipline and cross-cultural team that developed e-commerce platforms, SaaS, apps, websites, and content. Additionally, he managed regional and local marketing plans for major brands.

Most recently, Hernandez assisted retail businesses with transitioning to e-commerce structures during the Covid-19 pandemic through consulting, mentoring, and webinars.

"Staying customer-centric is at the core of our operations," said Arti Sharma, Measure Marketing's CEO. "It was a strategic decision to bring on Francisco to support our growth and our customers' strategies and develop our agency to serve them at an integrated level. Over the years, marketing has shifted, and Francisco's experience will help us further our goal to be a data-driven organization that truly cares about customer results. We are excited about the new, modern omnichannel approach that Francisco is set to introduce."

About Measure Marketing Results Inc.

After spending almost 15 years bringing thought leadership to Fortune 500 companies and franchise systems and contributing to the growth and success of several start-ups, Arti Sharma founded Measure Marketing Results Inc. in 2008. Measure Marketing Results Inc. collaborates with organizations in e-commerce, healthcare, technology, and B2B industries. The team helps organizations reach articulated marketing goals through scalable, integrated, inbound marketing initiatives that build brand awareness, generate and create demand, and strengthen customer relationships to support overall business growth objectives and increase revenue.

Arti Sharma

Measure Marketing Results Inc.

info@measuremarketing.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144224