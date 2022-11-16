Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC: SCVFF) (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the addition of 54 claims adjacent to its 100% owned Macallan East Lithium project ("Macallan"). This expansion increases the Macallan project's total acres to 6,360 acres, making Scotch Creek one of the largest lithium landholders in Clayton Valley.

The Macallan East project now lies on trend South-Southeast (SSE) of one of the world's most prolific lithium claystone belts. The recently completed gravity survey outlined this trend and provided the Company with important data. As a result, Scotch Creek is evaluating new and unexplored lithium drill targets that follow along this rich lithium belt that merit exploration.

Mr. David Ryan, Scotch Creek's CEO, said, "After assessing the first exploratory drill results along with the recently completed Gravity survey on Macallan, we identified these new claims as a possible extension of the world class lithium claystone belt discovered by Cypress Development Corp. and Noram Lithium Corp. The gravity survey clearly shows this SSE trend onto the newly staked claims. Drill targets are currently being determined on Macallan as we look towards additional drilling in 2023 on the project. We believe that this property expansion provides Scotch Creek with the best chance to make a substantial lithium discovery on Macallan East."





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8623/144454_f34c4e5d34ebb965_001full.jpg

About The Macallan East Lithium Project

The 6,360-acre Macallan East claim block sits directly on trend with outcropping, lithium mineralized, volcanic ash-rich, basin lakebed sedimentary rocks towards the project area from the North-Northeast. The projected presence of these mineralized units in the subsurface at Macallan strongly suggests that porous ash units, associated with these rocks elsewhere in the basin, should exist below the surface on the claims.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

