Today, Revolent announced the appointment of their new Chief Revenue Officer, Richard Jones-Penny, who joins the company to drive change and improve company performance, helping the organisation fulfill its mission to close the global cloud skills gap.

As Gartner predicts that global spending on cloud solutions will overtake traditional, on-premise application spending by 2025, the demand for professionals who can utilise cloud applications from the leading cloud vendors is at an all-time high.

The skills needed to effectively implement and manage cloud services differ substantially from those required to support an on-premise application, which is proving to be a major hurdle for businesses seeking to adapt these innovative technologies. If, as Gartner predicts, public cloud spending is to almost double in the next 3 years, it will require a major injection of talent into the ecosystem.

Revolent, one of the leading organisations behind the drive to create net-new cloud talent, is working closely with multiple cloud vendors to rapidly cross-train existing IT professionals into in-demand cloud services, such as AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft, and Salesforce while also offering companies opportunities to reskill existing employees with advanced cloud certifications.

As part of their mission to close the cloud skills gap, Revolent have announced the appointment of a new CRO in, Richard Jones-Penny. Hailing from South Wales, Jones-Penny joins the business with 25 years' of experience in technology and business applications, where he has been instrumental in driving company performance through improved business strategies for tech giants like Microsoft, Salesforce, IBM, and Cognizant.

With his extensive network within the tech industry, experience of helping organisations accelerate their digital transformation, and exemplary track record of driving growth by building diverse teams, Jones-Penny will be a vital asset as Revolent seeks to solve the skills gaps faced by its partner organisations across APAC and EMEA.

"The ambitious and innovative business model that Revolent has developed is truly impressive. Rarely do you see an organisation which leverages two of our sector's greatest challenges a lack of diversity and the cloud skills gap in order to solve both at once," Jones-Penny said. "With the demand for cloud talent rising at such an unprecedented rate, I believe Revolent will be a huge part of the solution to the crisis we currently face as a sector. I'm tremendously excited to be starting my new appointment and look forward to accelerating growth and driving positive business change across the business."

"We're thrilled to have Richard Jones-Penny join our business as Chief Revenue Officer," said James Lloyd-Townshend, Chairman and CEO of Tenth Revolution Group, Revolent's parent company. "His abundant experience will be a fantastic addition to our C-Suite team, and his expertise in driving growth by building diverse teams will be key to expanding our business in a way that truly meets the needs of our partner organisations."

ABOUT REVOLENT

Revolent, a division of Tenth Revolution Group, specialises in cross-training and reskilling talent that can thrive within specialist cloud technologies, including AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Cloud, and Salesforce. With hubs located in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, Revolent recruits, cross-trains, and places talent for those ecosystems, fueling the tech industry with the next generation of certified cloud specialists from a wide range of diverse backgrounds.

For more information, visit: www.revolentgroup.com

