EQS-News: RazorPitch/CEI

CEI's Subsidiary Groundbreaking Ozone Technology To Disrupt The Medical Waste Treatment Market



16.11.2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Camber Energy Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) is a growth-oriented, diversified energy company that owns minority, non-operated working interests in oil and gas wells in Texas and Louisiana, and works with commercial and industrial clients in North America to make energy and power solutions that fit their needs. CEI owns a 62% interest in the tightly held, low-float Viking Energy Group Inc. (OTC: VKIN), whose portfolio of technologies includes an exclusive license in Canada for a patented carbon-capture system, and systems for detecting open conductors in electric transmission and distribution. In addition, VKIN also has a majority stake in an entity that owns the intellectual property rights to a fully developed, ready-to-market, proprietary ozone-powered medical and biohazard waste treatment system. The Growing Medical Waste Market With a growing and aging population, increased obesity, and more people suffering from diseases like COVID-19, there is more demand for treating medical and biohazardous waste. Analysts report that the medical waste management market is expected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR and reach a market value of $25 billion by 2028. Viking is the majority owner of Simson Maxwell, a producer of a medical waste treatment technology known as the VKIN-6000, which uses ozone to treat medical and biohazardous waste. A Gap In The Market Current methods for treating medical and biohazardous waste (microwaves, autoclaves, and incineration) have many drawbacks; Use of highly toxic chemicals that can cause harm to workers and the environment

Need for significant post-treatment care and attention

Various odorous gasses, including dioxins, furans and VOCs into the atmosphere caused by processing the waste with heat

Extremely high cost With the current solutions being subject to these costly and damaging drawbacks, there is a gap in the market, and Camber Energy Inc 's VKIN has the answer. Cutting Edge Technology - OZONE When compared to current alternatives, Viking Ozone Technology's VKIN-6000 uses ozone instead of heat to treat waste and is an improvement in almost every way. As environmental regulations continue to get more strict, the VKIN-6000 is a clear alternative to the current methods. The use of ozone and the lack of heat mean that emissions and releases of harmful and odorous gases are greatly reduced during the waste treatment process. Because there is no heat, there is also no need to worry about workers being exposed to high temperatures. Also, the way medical waste is treated now often involves multiple steps and care afterward, whereas waste that has been processed by the VKIN-6000 is ready to be thrown away safely or can even be used as a renewable resource. These factors will have a big impact on sales as they will help the medical waste disposal industry lower costs, improve safety, and be better for the environment. For these reasons, investors should take a closer look at Camber Energy's subsidiary, Viking Energy Group Inc. (OTC:VKIN) Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quote; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investors investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. RazorPitch is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. RazorPitch is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. RazorPitch authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. RazorPitch has been compensated four thousand five hundred via wire transfer by Regal Consulting to produce and syndicate content related to VKIN. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and website viewers, are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosures statement that can be found on our website. Contact Details RazorPitch Mark McKelvie +1 585-301-7700 markrmckelvie@gmail.com Company Website http://razorpitch.com

News Source: News Direct



16.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

