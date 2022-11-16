DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILI LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Nov-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 156.7859
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 490179
CODE: GILI LN
ISIN: LU1407893301
