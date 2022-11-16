OptiGroup to acquire Pamark in Finland

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup has agreed to acquire 100% of the shares of Pamark Business Oy. As one of the leading full-service distributors of facility supplies, horeca and medical supplies, Pamark will complement and further strengthen OptiGroup's offering for B2B customers. The acquisition, which is subject to approval by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority, is expected to be completed in the coming months. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

Pamark, with a turnover of EUR 74 million in 2021, is one of the leading full-service distributors of cleaning & facility supplies, horeca, medical consumables and medical devices to the private and public sector in Finland. The acquisition of Pamark is in line with OptiGroup's strategy to develop the business portfolio towards leading positions in attractive market segments.

Pamark will complement and further strengthen OptiGroup's service offering for B2B customers active in the facility management, hotel & restaurant and healthcare sectors in the Nordic region. Pamark will become part of OptiGroup's Business Area Facility & Safety, and will continue to operate under its current brand Pamark.

"We look forward to adding Pamark to OptiGroup as it will further improve our presence in the Nordic region. The acquisition of Pamark is also in line with OptiGroup's strategy to develop the business portfolio towards leading positions in the highly attractive European B2B distribution market," Sören Gaardboe, President and CEO of OptiGroup.

"We have followed Pamark for a long time as a well-established distributor in Finland providing a wide range of products and services complemented with an agile and modern operating model. We look forward to working together closely," Magnus Karlsson, Senior Vice President Facility & Safety.

"Becoming part of OptiGroup means that we can offer a wider range of products and services, and develop the business even faster. I am certain this transaction will benefit existing and new customers and suppliers," Minna Åman-Toivio, CEO at Pamark.

