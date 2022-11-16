Vulcan Industries Plc - Acquisition of Peregrine X Limited - Update

16 November 2022

Vulcan Industries plc

("Vulcan" or the "Company")

Acquisition of Peregrine X Limited - Update

Further to the announcement on 14 October 2022, Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) announces that it has not been able to conclude the agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Peregrine X Limited and its 100% owned subsidiary Peregrine Analytics Limited ("Peregrine" together the "Peregrine Group") From Unity Global-FZCO (the "Vendor" or "Unity Group").

Discussions continue with both the Peregrine and Unity Group and further announcements will be made should these progress.

About Vulcan

Vulcan has been incorporated to build a group of UK companies providing high quality products and services to the engineering, manufacturing and engineering sectors, particularly focussed on metal fabrication and precision engineering, which have underlying profitability and growth potential and can benefit from being part of a larger group focussed on similar or complementary sectors to the target.

Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company. The group will also optimise productivity through the introduction of new technologies and processes. For more information visit https://www.voxmarkets.co.uk/listings/PLU/VULC

About Unity Global - FZCO

The Vendor is a subsidiary of the Unity Group, a mergers and acquisitions firm that specialise in attracting investment and creating opportunities for small to medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") to scale. https://www.unity-group.com/

