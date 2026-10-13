In the Green - Premarket Gainers

BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) - up 147% at $4.07 Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT) - up 104% at $2.14 Fitness Champs Holdings Limited (FCHL) - up 39% at $1.39 Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) - up 20% at $1.85 DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) - up 14% at $4.82 China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) - up 14% at $4.46 Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (FVN) - up 13% at $9.00 Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (DCX) - up 13% at $2.49 SU Group Holdings Limited (SUGP) - up 13% at $2.05 Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) - up 9% at $10.10

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Linkers Industries Limited (LNKS) - down 30% at $1.58 Mobile-health Network Solutions (MNDR) - down 26% at $2.25 J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (YMAT) - down 21% at $2.30 SCWorx Corp. (WORX) - down 20% at $2.52 Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ) - down 14% at $7.80 HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) - down 14% at $1.27 Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (CD) - down 11% at $6.41 Biddance AI Systems, Inc. (BDAI) - down 11% at $2.52 Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited (ZYBT) - down 11% at $1.50 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) - down 9% at $15.00

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX