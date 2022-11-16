Ben Tobin, Head of Europe and Portfolio Optimization, joins panel to discuss how to help market participants better manage capital and share the key characteristics of the future post-trade framework.

Capitolis, the technology company reimagining financial markets, will have a presence at the 60th ACI World Congress in Paris, France, a leading event for professionals of the financial market worldwide in partnership with The Full FX.

This year's event theme is Defining the future of Financial MarketsBen Tobin, Head of Europe and Portfolio Optimization for Capitolis, will join a panel on Thursday, November 17, at 12:30 local time to discuss innovative ideas to help market participants better manage capital and make settlement safer as well as advise on the key characteristics of the future post-trade framework.

"Our mission is to create solutions for our clients that reduce risk, promote the safety of the capital markets, and enable growth and prosperity for participants," said Ben Tobin, Head of Europe and Portfolio Optimization for Capitolis. "I look forward to attending ACI World Congress to share our perspective on a post-trade world and how we plan to continue driving innovative solutions that promote capital efficiency for all."

ACI World Congress attendees can visit booth #7 to discuss what innovations Capitolis is bringing to the market; learn more through product demos; and speak to Capitolis leaders, including Ben Tobin and Evelina Rosenstein, on the ground in Paris.

Capitolis has been innovating over the past two years to prepare for the rollout of the Standardized Approach for Counterparty Credit Risk (SA-CCR), the primary capital and leverage measure for much of the financial industry that provides a single, standardized method by which financial institutions will be required to measure exposures and ultimately manage and capitalize against. Since the beginning of 2022, Capitolis has worked closely with its clients to appropriately manage regulatory requirements through portfolio optimization runs, helping a strong network of global bank participants reduce over $1.7 trillion in SA-CCR effective notional.

Capitolis' focus for the remainder of the year is onboarding a broader range of banks, hedge funds, and asset managers to their planned optimization exercises and continuing to expand benefits to the broader network. Additional advances to algorithms will also drive better results for existing and new clients.

Earlier this year, Capitolis was named "Best Compression/Optimization Service for FX" at the June 2022 FX Markets e-FX Awards, which seeks to recognize firms that have set the bar in electronic foreign exchange trading with skill, dedication, and creativity.

ABOUT CAPITOLIS

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company reimagining how capital markets operate by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as J.P. Morgan, Citi and State Street.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology and financial services and is growing rapidly from our offices in New York, London and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005299/en/

Contacts:

Edward Ruddy

Sloane Company

eruddy@sloanepr.com



Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com