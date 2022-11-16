Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - WonderFi Technologies Inc.'s (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (FTX: WNDR) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") subsidiary Bitbuy Technologies Inc. ("Bitbuy") received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Bitbuy ranks 6th with a 4,581% percent in revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

WonderFi's President and Interim CEO Dean Skurka credits continued growth and interest within the digital asset industry for Bitbuy's 4,581% percent revenue growth. The Bank of Canada recently published a report stating 13% of Canadians owned Bitcoin in 2021 versus only 5% in 2020. Skurka explains, "Bitbuy remains committed to being the go-to destination for digital asset investors in Canada and with the addition of new wealth generating products like staking, we remain well positioned to capture new investors interested in our sector."

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada.

"Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research, and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

Additional Information

General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer:

Adam Garetson

adam.garetson@wonder.fi

Media Contact:

Binu Koshy, Communications Director

binu@wonder.fi

Investor Relations Contact:

invest@wonder.fi

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About WonderFi

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better, unified access to digital assets through centralized and decentralized platforms. WonderFi's executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto. WonderFi's core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance, and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access finance in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", or variations of such words.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to successfully launch its staking product on intended timelines, the ability of the Company to work effectively with its partners and changes in general economic, business and political conditions. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. A more fulsome description of risk factors that may impact our business, financial condition and results of operation is set out in our management's discussion and analysis and financial statements for the for the period ended June 30, 2022, as well as our annual information form, available on SEDAR.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not approved or disapproved of the information contained in this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144522