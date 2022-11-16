Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Precision Genomics Revealed Major Medical News at a Sequire Spotlight Interview

Dr. Hausman Addressed How Precision Genomics mRNA technology can be a real breakthrough for significant chronic diseases.

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / (OTC PINK:LUDG) Ludwig Enterprises and Precision Genomics, a leading-edge innovator of genetic inflammatory biomarkers to diagnose and manage chronic diseases, Blog Title: Precision Genomics Announces SEQUIRE Spotlight Featuring Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD.

Precision Genomics, a Ludwig Enterprise Company (OTC:LUDG), is pleased to announce a SEQUIRE Spotlight featuring Dr. Marvin S. Hausman M.D. SEQUIRE Spotlight- Host Jonathan Miller interviews Chief Science Officer: Dr. Marvin S. Hausman. The featured interview includes in-depth information about the company's recent patent filing, upcoming bladder cancer study and the companies moves towards filing an S1, a mini IPO with the SEC, with the eventual goal to uplist to the NASDAQ market. This comprehensive interview explains how Precision Genomics' groundbreaking technology could revolutionize the way we diagnose and treat today's most prevalent diseases such as cancer, heart disease and even long Covid. All of these conditions have chronic inflammation as an underlying causative problem and health issue.

The Interview

Dr. Hausman starts by discussing the company's recent patent filing for a new method of diagnosing and treating chronic inflammation. This is a major breakthrough because chronic inflammation is at the root of many of today's most prevalent chronic diseases, including cancer, heart disease, and even long Covid. The new method uses a buccal (cheek) swab test to measure levels of genetic inflammatory biomarkers that are indicative of chronic inflammation. A personalized genetic inflammatory signature is generated. This signature has the potential to diagnose a disease as well as monitor a person's therapeutic response to treatment.

Dr. Hausman then discusses the company's upcoming bladder cancer study in which the new technology will evaluated in the prediction of bladder cancer occurrence and a patient's response to anticancer therapy.

Finally, Dr. Hausman discusses the company's plans to file an S1 with the SEC in order to uplist Ludwig Enterprises to the NASDAQ market. This is a major milestone for the company and will allow it to raise capital to fund its continued growth and expansion. The S1 is expected to be filed in the next few weeks, and the company is confident that it will be approved by the SEC.

This SEQUIRE Spotlight featuring Dr. Marvin Hausman is a must-listen for anyone interested in Precision Genomics and the potential impact of its breakthrough genetic technology on the healthcare industry. In just under 30 minutes, Dr. Hausman covers a lot of ground, including the company's recent patent filing, upcoming bladder cancer study, and plans to file an S1 with the SEC. If you're looking for an in-depth overview of an up and coming biotech company, and the potential implications of genetic technology for the future of healthcare, this interview is definitely worth a listen!

About Precision Genomics - Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.: Advancements in medical technology have awarded us with cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard-of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genomic methodology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia, and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Precision Genomics' innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry billions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Precision Genomics is poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer, healthier lives. More Info: http://www.ludwigent.com

