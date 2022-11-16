Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - LeoDynamics has introduced its language training services for executives that are being overlooked in the workplace due to lack of language skills. The focus is on implementing a company's DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) policy more effectively by empowering its executives. Using a personalized, fun-based language training model, LeoDynamics makes it possible for firms to proactively use language coaching to unlock the true potential of employees and enhance people's competitiveness on the global stage.

The diversity and inclusion goals of a company should include efforts to determine whether the company is instilling a culture that prohibits expressing ideas with an unfamiliar accent or poor grammar. From Leodynamics' perspective, "executives who are held back in their careers can use these tailor-made strategies to advance at the global level without language barriers," says Leonilda Renaldo, founder and CEO of LeoDynamics.

Many of the leading companies in the world have a presence in more than one country. English is the official language in more than 70 countries and is considered globally to be the 'language of business.' Employees might have functional English skills and might have passed exams proving competency, but might not be able to use them effectively in a real-time corporate setting. With the barriers that come from the systemic pressure on having the 'right accent', these qualified professionals often do not feel confident.

According to Leonilda Renaldo, Founder of LeoDynamics, companies that feel that employees have a skills gap when it comes to speaking English are 'slowing down company growth.' The majority of the app/online language courses are solely focused on grammar and not on the technicalities, these standard courses offer a potential solution for a not so standard reality.

LeoDynamics, on the other hand, focuses not on having the correct accent or the correct grammar, but on getting the point across effectively through a combination of improvisational theater games and the enactment of real-life scenarios. This helps people speak without being self-conscious about shortcomings with the language. Through this new model, learners understand how to pick up body language cues and build on the English skills already obtained.

Leonilda Renaldo said, "Companies that overlook talented people due to their lack of language skills are losing out. They are affecting their own productivity and profitability and should focus on providing their employees with the right tools to overcome this barrier. We do not measure our success solely by our clients' functional English skills. Our barometer for success is about unlearning what standard English should sound like. The confidence and conviction that we teach allows our clients to communicate in a corporate setting and be recognized for what they bring to the table."

About LeoDynamics: LeoDynamics is a company that provides career development, language coaching, and public speaking training services to companies, business schools, and organizations to facilitate employee engagement and enhance productivity.

Media Contact:

Name: Leonilda Renaldo

Email: lrenaldo@leodynamics.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144515