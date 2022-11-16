Anzeige
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 16

NEWS RELEASE

16 November 2022

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Interim Dividend

The Board has declared an unchanged interim dividend of 7.0 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2023. Such dividend will be paid on 11 January 2023 to shareholders on the register on 25 November 2022. The associated ex-dividend date is 24 November 2022.

A final dividend for the year ending 31 March 2023 will be proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2023.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by Link Group, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Friday, 16 December 2022.

- end -

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope at Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3 008 4913

© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.