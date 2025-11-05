Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.11.2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

NEWS RELEASE

5 November 2025

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Interim Dividend

The Board has declared an unchanged interim dividend of 0.7 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2026. Such dividend will be paid on 9 January 2026 to shareholders on the register on 28 November 2025. The associated ex-dividend date is 27 November 2025.

A final dividend for the year ending 31 March 2026 will be proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2026.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by MUFG Corporate Markets, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

- end -

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope at Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3 008 4913


