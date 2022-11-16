Enterprise Search leader Sinequa today announced the appointment of Marlo Green as Global Head of Human Resources. In her role, Green will focus on empowering a global workforce while ensuring the organization is best positioned to support the rapidly expanding demand for intelligent search. She will also ensure close engagement with employees and leaders across the Company and will be based in the Sinequa's NY headquarters.

Green brings with her a wealth of experience including 20+ years spent in Human Resources. As a seasoned leader, she has broad and deep knowledge of all HR disciplines thanks to experience gained from working in leadership roles across several industries.

Green began her career in 2004 with Amazon, as HR Administrator, before moving to increasingly more senior roles, including: HR Specialist at Honeywell; HR Business Partner HR Manager at Dupont de Nemours; Talent Acquisition Development Leader at Braskem; HRBP North America at IKO Industries; and VP of HR at Dumont Aviation. Prior to joining Sinequa, she held the role of Executive Director, Talent Resource Management at Brown University.

Mark Williams, CFO at Sinequa, said: "Marlo is incredibly talented, genuinely passionate about the wellbeing of employees, and has a proven track-record of success in building world-class HR functions. The people of Sinequa our employees are our most valued resource. As we expand in North America, Marlo will be instrumental in ensuring that we grow the right environment for all our Sinequa employees and deliver human capital solutions that improve the lives of our employees, at all levels of the organization."

Green's appointment is the latest in a series of leadership appointments within the Company, including Wendy Lurrie as CMO, who is also based in Sinequa's NY headquarters. It also follows the launch of a new Federal Defense Business Unit in Huntsville, Alabama, that is led by Sinequa Senior Vice President Bob Lewis, and former US Marine Corps Colonel David Wallis.

Marlo Green commented: "There's never been a more exciting and important time for Human Resources, and I couldn't be more delighted to be part of Sinequa in this amazing time of growth. I admire Sinequa's strong culture of innovation and its commitment to employee wellbeing and talent development. I look forward to using my experience to help build a diverse, inclusive, and high-performing culture at Sinequa as it grows its global leadership position."

Sinequa's AI-powered search platform, optimized for Microsoft Azure, provides insights using deep learning, natural language processing, neural search, and knowledge mining. Sinequa delivers the features and capabilities necessary to accelerate the building and scaling of complex insight applications.

About Sinequa

Sinequa's Search Cloud brings organizations of all sizes the most complete enterprise search ever. Customers employ Search Cloud to connect all content (both text and data), derive meaning, learn from user interactions, and present information in context. They get the knowledge, expertise, and insights needed to make informed decisions and do more, faster. Sinequa helps these organizations accelerate innovation, reduce rework, foster collaboration, ensure compliance, and increase productivity. For more information visit www.sinequa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005620/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

North America

Heather Racicot

Sinequa@resonancecrowd.com

+1 360-632-5616

UK

Jon Burch

Sinequa@resonancecrowd.com

0208 819 3170