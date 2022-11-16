The "Electrification Strategies of Shared Mobility Operators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2030, the shared mobility market will have 10.5 million electric vehicles in its fleet dominated by electric bikes and then ride-hailing vehicles. Electrification was under the radar of all the mobility operators and cities, even before the pandemic. Cities should neither lose sight of the long-term goal which is to reduce GHG emissions nor break the EV momentum, as the industry has invested tens of billions in new EVs, underlying technologies, and the charging infrastructure.

Favorable regulations, incentives, and tax rebates focused on shared mobility operators can provide the impetus to continue the electrification of mobility fleets. Electric vehicles are becoming more attractive, as they have increased electric range. All shared mobility segments, be it carsharing, DRT, ride-hailing, or bike sharing are increasing the proportion of electric vehicles in their fleets. Regulations are driving fleets to electrify. The charging infrastructure value chain must be robust and efficient to meet this demand. Multiple participants are involved in different parts of the value chain to cater to the charging requirements of the increasing number of electric vehicles in operation.

The penetration rates vary across regions and across business segments. For instance, in Europe, the penetration level for carsharing is as low as less than 5% in countries like Turkey and can go as high as 60% in the Netherlands, Norway, and so on. This completely depends on how supportive the infrastructure and regulations are. A very good example is Madrid where there are reserved parking spots for carsharing. Further, electric vehicles are allowed to enter the restricted access zone for free and are granted free parking in many locations.

Similarly, if we look at bike sharing, operators are increasingly focusing on electrifying their fleet. Kick-scooter sharing providers which are foraying into bike sharing provide an all-electric fleet. Some of the major participants offering an all-electric fleet are Lime, Tier Mobility, and Dott.

Research Scope

This study covers the global electric shared mobility market, key electrification strategies, charging infrastructure and the key participants in each segment. The key kinds of electric shared mobility in the scope of the study are:

Carsharing (traditional and P2P)

Ride-hailing

Bikesharing

Demand Responsive Transit (DRT)

Research Highlights

Strategic imperatives and growth environment

Key industry drivers and challenges

Deep diving into the electrification strategies in each shared mobility segment (carsharing (P2P and traditional), ride-hailing, DRT, and bike sharing)

Successful case studies

Key Issues Addressed

Fleet size of electric vehicles in shared mobility segments

Charging scenarios by segments

Key strategies to encourage electric shared mobility by segments

Key schemes and regulations

Major electric shared mobility programs

Pricing

Market outlook

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Car-sharing

Car-sharing Business Models

Growth Metrics

Fleet-size Forecast

Fleet Size Forecast by Region

Penetration Forecast of xEV by Region

Charging Scenario: Station-based

Charging Scenario: Free Floating

Charging Scenario: P2P Car-Sharing

The Number of Chargers Necessary

Cost Breakdown Analysis for Car-Sharing and Charging Operators

Cost of Ownership and Usage

Strategies to Encourage Electric Car-Sharing

Car-sharing Schemes and Regulations

Car-sharing Programs: Free Floating and Station-based

Car-sharing Program: P2P Sharing

Car-sharing Pricing Scheme

Case Study: BlueIndy Why Did It Not Work?

Green Mobility: A Focus on All-electric Car-Sharing

Electric Car-sharing Outlook, 2022

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Ride-hailing

Ride-hailing Business Models

Growth Metrics

Fleet Size Forecast

Fleet Size Forecast by Region

xEV Penetration Forecast by Region

Charging Scenarios

Ownership and Usage Costs

Strategies to Encourage Electric Ride-hailing

Ride-hailing Schemes and Regulations

Ride-hailing Programs

Ride-hailing Pricing

Operators' Electrification Targets

Case Study: BluSmart A Focus on All-electric Ride-hailing

Electric Ride-hailing Outlook, 2022

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Bikesharing

Segmentation and Definition

Growth Metrics

Fleet Size Forecast

Fleet Size Forecast by Region

xEV Penetration Forecast by Region

Charging Scenarios

Charging Scenario: Free Floating

Cost Breakdown Analysis for Bike Sharing and Charging Operators

Strategies to Encourage eBike Sharing

Bike-sharing Regulations

Bike-sharing Pricing

Bike-sharing Programs

Case Study: Lime A Focus on All-electric Bike Sharing

eBike Sharing Market Outlook, 2022

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: DRT

DRT: Market Overview

The Concept of DRT

Growth Metrics

Fleet Size Forecast

Fleet Size Forecast by Region

xEV Penetration Forecast by Region

Factors Promoting the Transition to a DRT Model

Charging Scenarios

Strategies to Encourage Electric DRT

Electric DRT Schemes and Regulations

Electric DRT Programs

DRT Pricing

Case Study: Moia A Focus on an All-electric DRT

Electric DRT Outlook, 2022

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Regulations Promoting the Shift to Sustainable Mobility

Growth Opportunity 2: Expanding Revenue Opportunities for Value Chain Participant Growth

Growth Opportunity 3: New Business Models, and New Technologies Underpinning Long-term Shared Mobility Growth

8. Next Steps

