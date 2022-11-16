Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.11.2022
GlobeNewswire
16.11.2022 | 20:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Delayed After Business on Nasdaq Clearing

Due to technical disturbances on the Nasdaq Nordic Equities Markets, Nasdaq
Clearing will delay after business processing. 

Evening jobs, including clearing report creation, will be delayed this evening
on Nasdaq Clearing. 

Settlement prices for Swedish, Danish, Norwegian and Finnish derivatives will
also be delayed 

Please await further information.



For further information please contact:

Clearing and Collateral Management

+ 46 8 405 6880
clearing@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
