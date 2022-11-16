NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Delayed After Business on Nasdaq Clearing

Due to technical disturbances on the Nasdaq Nordic Equities Markets, Nasdaq Clearing will delay after business processing. Evening jobs, including clearing report creation, will be delayed this evening on Nasdaq Clearing. Settlement prices for Swedish, Danish, Norwegian and Finnish derivatives will also be delayed Please await further information. For further information please contact: Clearing and Collateral Management + 46 8 405 6880 clearing@nasdaq.com
