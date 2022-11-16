NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Delayed After Business on Nasdaq Clearing

Due to technical disturbances on the Nasdaq Nordic Equities Markets, Nasdaq Clearing have delayed after business processing. Evening jobs, including clearing report creation, are still delayed. Settlement prices for Swedish, Danish, Norwegian and Finnish derivatives are also delayed. Estimated time for after business processing is 23:30 CET. Please await further information. For further information please contact: Clearing and Collateral Management + 46 8 405 6880 clearing@nasdaq.com