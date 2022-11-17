London, UK--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2022) - Elsewhen, a digital product consultancy based in London, UK, has released a digital transformation guide. The guide provides an overview of digital transformation and how it can be used to improve businesses. The guide covers topics such as common pitfalls of digital transformation, its benefits, and how to get started.

Digital transformation is now a vital imperative for all organisations, to deliver better business performance, improve cost-efficiency and provide outstanding experiences for employees and customers. However, many companies struggle to implement their digital strategy, due to factors such as a shortage of in-house specialist skills and resources, a lack of stakeholder alignment, or an inability to maintain agile delivery methods.

This new how-to guide draws on Elsewhen's expertise and experience of working on major digital projects for clients across the globe.

Leon Gauhman, co-founder and chief product & strategy officer at Elsewhen, commented: "We've created this new online guide to help organisations navigate the complex challenges of digital transformation. Our team has worked hard to provide answers to the top questions that our clients have asked us about digital transformation - and provide real-world examples of how companies are driving successful change with the help of a specialist digital consultancy partner."

It provides clearly structured step-by-step guidance on the key concepts and issues - and how to accelerate digital transformation with the help of a specialist consultancy partner such as Elsewhen. The topics covered include:

What does digital transformation really mean? Find out what digital transformation can improve business processes.

Find out what digital transformation can improve business processes. What is the purpose of digital transformation? Understand the role of digital transformation, and how it creates new value for business, employees and customers.

Understand the role of digital transformation, and how it creates new value for business, employees and customers. What are the main areas of digital transformation? Explore the key aspects of digital transformation for any organisation, and how each delivers business benefits and value.

Explore the key aspects of digital transformation for any organisation, and how each delivers business benefits and value. What is digital transformation consulting? Discover what digital transformation consulting is, and how a consultancy can help the digital transformation journey.

Discover what digital transformation consulting is, and how a consultancy can help the digital transformation journey. What is an example of digital transformation consulting? Explore real-world examples of digital transformation consulting in action - and learn how it helps organisations.

Explore real-world examples of digital transformation consulting in action - and learn how it helps organisations. What are the common pitfalls of digital transformation consulting? Discover the most frequent obstacles to digital transformation - and how consulting services can help overcome them.

Discover the most frequent obstacles to digital transformation - and how consulting services can help overcome them. What is the role of design and engineering in digital transformation? Learn why design and engineering are vital to digital transformation, and how a consultancy can maximise their benefits for any organisation.

Learn why design and engineering are vital to digital transformation, and how a consultancy can maximise their benefits for any organisation. Why is a customer-centric view important in digital transformation? Discover why seeing digital transformation from the customer's viewpoint is vital for any organisation - and how a digital transformation consultancy can help improve customer-centricity.

Discover why seeing digital transformation from the customer's viewpoint is vital for any organisation - and how a digital transformation consultancy can help improve customer-centricity. How can digital transformation services deliver best-in-class enterprise CX? Learn why improving customer experience is central to digital transformation.

Learn why improving customer experience is central to digital transformation. Why should digital transformation services be delivered in an Agile context? Explore the reasons why Agile software development methods should be central to any organisation's digital transformation.

