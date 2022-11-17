

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., affiliated to food processing giant Tyson Foods, Inc., is recalling around 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The reason for the recall was potential contamination with extraneous materials, specifically reflective mirror-like material.



The recall involves 10-lb. chubs as well as 5-lb. chubs containing 'HILL COUNTRY FARE GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN/ 27% FAT with BEST BEFORE OR FREEZE BY: NOV 25, 2022.'



The recall also includes 5-lb. chubs containing 'H-E-B GROUND CHUCK GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN/ 20% FAT.'



The raw, ground beef items were produced on November 2, and shipped to retail locations in Texas. The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 245E' on the seam of the chub.



The recall was initiated after the Amarillo, Texas-based firm notified FSIS that they received consumer complaints reporting findings of 'mirror-like' material in ground beef products purchased from grocery stores.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers, and urged them to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls citing possible foreign matter contamination, Foster Farms in late October called back around 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patty products sold through various Costco stores due to hard clear pieces of plastic.



Lone Star Bakery, Inc. revently called back around 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products due to the possible presence of copper wire pieces.



