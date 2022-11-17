

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled RMB6.70 billion, or RMB10.17 per share. This compares with RMB3.18 billion, or RMB4.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB7.47 billion or RMB11.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to RMB24.43 billion from RMB22.19 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): RMB6.70 Bln. vs. RMB3.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB10.17 vs. RMB4.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB24.43 Bln vs. RMB22.19 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NETEASE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de