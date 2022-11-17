Schillings invests in 'Hush', the AI privacy start-up, to continue the campaign for privacy online

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schillings, a leader in crisis management specialising in reputation, privacy and security, has announced its investment in Hush, the US-based Artificial Intelligence privacy start-up.

As pioneers in privacy law, Schillings is committed to investing in tools to give individuals and businesses better protection of their privacy while embracing the opportunities offered by the online world.

Hush is on a mission to turn down the volume on the availability of personal data online, with technology enabling members to 'Hush what the internet knows about you'. Members are able to track their digital footprints and remove personal information, allowing them to protect their private information online.

On the investment, Allan Dunlavy, Partner and Digital Communications lead, commented:

'The online world we live in, and specifically the Big Tech companies who dominate it, continue to make it more difficult for us to protect our personal data and decide who has access to it: this has enormous implications for privacy, reputation and security.

Hush shares our concern about the privacy risks that arise out of the uncontrolled proliferation and exploitation of our private data online and are taking cutting-edge steps to respond to this. We're excited to be partnering with Hush in the fight for privacy in our digital-first world.'

Mykolas Rambus, CEO of Hush, commented:

'We are pleased to receive this investment from such a prestigious leader in crisis management and privacy law. We believe in creating a world where the internet doesn't put people at risk, but unlocks human potential. This additional funding will empower us to enhance our premium privacy service so we can continue to help our members tackle the most complex digital privacy issues they are faced with today.'

About Schillings



Schillings is on a mission to establish the true narrative. In a world where fiction can appear as fact, Schillings fights passionately against breaches of privacy, attacks on reputation and threats to security.

Schillings has been at the heart of defamation and privacy law since 1984, and over the last ten years has transformed itself into a multidisciplinary crisis management firm, with specialists including reputation and privacy lawyers, investigators, technologists, cybersecurity experts and security professionals.

The nature of our digital-first world means threats to privacy have evolved, and now online privacy is the next frontier where a line needs to be drawn. Schillings are helping shape this future through their online privacy campaign, 'Accept All: Unacceptable? ' .

About Hush



Hush is a premium privacy service that gives people unprecedented visibility and control of their digital footprint. Hush shows you everything the internet knows about you, assesses present threats, and goes to work to eliminate digital risks on your behalf.

Combining advanced AI detection and remediation with expert-led support, Hush offers the most comprehensive digital privacy protection available. Protect yourself, your family, and your workforce with Hush. To learn more, visit gohush.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/schillings-invests-in-hush-the-ai-privacy-start-up-to-continue-the-campaign-for-privacy-online-301680515.html