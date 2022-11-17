Nasdaq Stockholm AB: AdderaCare AB receives observation status (579/22)

Today, November 17, 2022, MedCap AB (publ) disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Karo Pharma Aktiebolag. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in AdderaCare AB (ADDERA, ISIN code SE0009160922, order book ID 129533) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.