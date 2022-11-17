Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.11.2022
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
17.11.22
13:25 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
17.11.2022 | 12:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: AdderaCare AB receives observation status (580/22)

Today, November 17, 2022, MedCap AB (publ) disclosed a public takeover offer to
the shareholders of AdderaCare AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
AdderaCare AB (ADDERA, ISIN code SE0009160922, order book ID 129533) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
