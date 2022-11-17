Largest power utility in Greece builds its pilot fiber wholesale network with Adtran's open, disaggregated fiber access platform and cloud software

Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced that Greece's biggest power utility, Public Power Corporation (PPC), is leveraging the Adtran end-to-end fiber broadband solution to launch its pilot high-speed wholesale network in the municipality of Peristeri, within the region of Attica. When expanded nationwide, PPC plans to support all local broadband service providers and connect over three million homes and businesses with fiber over the next four years.

PPC has approximately six million electricity customers, making it the leader in the wider market of Southeast Europe. Supporting the utility's current sustainability, digitization and growth initiatives, PPC wanted to deploy a future-proof, nationwide wholesale fiber network to expand its business opportunities and help connect its country to higher broadband speeds.

PPC selected the Adtran open, disaggregated, 10G fiber access platform to deploy its pilot broadband access network infrastructure. In the first phase of PPC's fiber deployment, it is deploying PON technology across its existing power distribution network infrastructure to deliver wholesale gigabit services. Later, it can use the same fiber access network to introduce smart grid and other advanced grid modernization applications to improve power network efficiency and operations.

"We value Adtran's experience in working with utilities to help launch greenfield broadband networks that deliver high-speed services and help further modernize and optimize the power distribution network," said Alexandros Paterakis, Deputy CEO at Public Power Corporation. "From the beginning, Adtran's level of engagement in the deployment process was a differentiator, and Adtran's open solutions relieve us from being tied to one vendor. The platform's open, disaggregated architecture provides us with network flexibility and scale."

"Adtran is helping service providers, utilities and municipalities of every size and in every region of the world launch multi-gigabit fiber access services. Our open, disaggregated broadband access systems are proven to increase service velocity, lower integration and operations costs, and streamline operations," said Stuart Broome, Vice President of Sales, EMEA, at Adtran. "The fiber access network architecture that PPC is using has rapidly evolved to encompass the benefits of web-scale data center design principles, which afford operators efficiency gains in network buildout, service delivery and overall resource consumption. As a result, operators are realizing elevated investor value and market competitiveness."

