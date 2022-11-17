Mediaocean Announces New Partnership with the Ad Council to Support Social Impact Campaigns with Flashtalking Creative Personalization

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022), the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced a new partnership with the Ad Council. Under the new arrangement, Flashtalking by Mediaocean will support the Ad Council on a pro bono basis, making its platform available to the organization, across an array of social impact campaigns. As a result, the Ad Council team can deploy audience-based strategies at scale for all its campaigns, accessing best-in-class creative decisioning and personalization capabilities and tools, to make the most of its donated programmatic media inventory.



"As a company, it's always been in our DNA to get behind the causes that matter most to our teams and our clients," said Mediaocean CEO Bill Wise. "But we wanted to find a way to operationalize this aspect of who we are as a company and do more of it, especially around social impact and serving our communities more broadly. Our partnership with the Ad Council and the opportunity to provide this kind of support for its donated programmatic marketplace is central to this greater cultural commitment."

With Flashtalking serving as an additional targeting layer, the Ad Council campaign teams now can upload their tags and set up decision trees to target the most relevant messaging to their audience segments. For any given campaign, the team can implement auto-optimization for unmatched audiences to deliver best performing ads to these audiences. Going forward, Flashtalking's decision tree capability allows the Ad Council teams to add valuable complexity to their decisioning strategies without adding more steps, complicated workflows, or the need for re-trafficking tags.

"We're always looking for new and improved ways to strategically reach audiences with the Ad Council's critical messages. Flashtalking by Mediaocean has further equipped us with the ability to power our campaigns with precision and scale, allowing us to move the needle on America's most pressing issues," said Kathy Kayse, Chief Media Strategy and Partnerships Officer of the Ad Council. "They have been a longtime and incredible partner we are beyond grateful for."

About Flashtalking by Mediaocean

Flashtalking by Mediaocean is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness, and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands.

Flashtalking leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration, and advanced analytics. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative, and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service, and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing.

Flashtalking is part of Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. For more information visit www.mediaocean.com or www.flashtalking.com .

About The Ad Council

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels. Its innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagramand Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.