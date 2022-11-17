Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.11.2022
Kaufchance: Der Final Countdown? Gleich zwei ganz große Trigger …
uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Host Virtual Research & Development Event on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

~ Event to be Webcast Live on uniQure's Corporate Website at 8:30 a.m. EST ~

LEXINGTON, Ma. and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 17, 2022(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will host a Virtual Research & Development Event on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EST.

The event will focus on the unmet medical need of patients with refractory temporal lobe epilepsy (rTLE) and the Company's preclinical gene therapy candidate for rTLE, AMT-260, that is anticipated to enter clinical development in 2023. Ellen Bubrick, MD, associate chair of Neurology, Quality and Safety and director of the Epilepsy Surgery Program at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Mass. and assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, will be the featured clinical expert. Also included in this virtual event will be presentations by uniQure's Research and Development team on the development of AMT-260 and a presentation by Pierre Caloz, chief operating officer at uniQure, outlining advancements in uniQure's AAV manufacturing platform.

The full program will be webcast live under the Investors section of uniQure's websiteat www.uniQure.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at uniQure's website for 45 days following the event.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, Fabry disease, and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:
FOR INVESTORS: FOR MEDIA:
Maria E. Cantor Chiara Russo Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536Direct: 617-306-9137Direct: 339-970-7558
Mobile: 617-680-9452Mobile: 617-306-9137Mobile: 339-223-8541
m.cantor@uniQure.com (mailto:m.cantor@uniQure.com)c.russo@uniQure.com (mailto:c.russo@uniQure.com)t.malone@uniQure.com (mailto:t.malone@uniQure.com)


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
