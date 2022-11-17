The Focus ADHD program, created by objective testing provider Qbtech and the AHSN Network, received the Best Innovative Mental Health Invention at the 2022 National Mental Health and Wellbeing Awards. Earlier this year, Qbtech and the AHSN network were winners of the prestigious 'Best Mental Health Partnership with the NHS' at the HSJ awards.

Judged by a panel of independent experts, the Focus ADHD Program was praised by judges for its use of technology "to overcome a problem that has caused pain and suffering, difficulties and delays for so many people" and "challenging traditional pathways." Judges also cited the differences the program's evidence-based technology has made throughout the diagnostic process.

Tony Doyle, Commercial Director at Qbtech, said, "We at Qbtech are delighted to be recognized for the game-changing difference we have made to those with ADHD. We greatly appreciate the chance to work closely with our partners at the AHSN Network."

The FOCUS ADHD National Program is a collaborative effort between Qbtech and the AHSN Network. The NHS England-backed national program is in its final year, starting in 2020. Almost 75,000 people (aged 6-18 years) have received an objective assessment for ADHD.

Assessments are provided through Qbtech's QbTest, an approved computer-supported objective test that measures attention, motor activity and impulsivity the core symptoms of ADHD. The results are instantly analyzed and presented in a report comparing a patient's results against a normative dataset based on age and gender.

ADHD practitioners can use information from the QbTest report alongside rating scales or clinical interviews to inform their decisions for ADHD assessments, using it to rule in or out ADHD and evaluate the effectiveness of treatment after a diagnosis.

These fantastic achievements wouldn't have been possible without the multi-sector collaboration of The AHSN Network, East Midlands Academic Health Science Network, and the ADHD Foundation.

