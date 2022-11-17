Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Optimisus, the world's first read-to-earn, write-to-earn, and edit-to-earn web3 media platform., has been nominated for the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, as the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards.

By participating in the competition, companies and executives are reviewed by our independent panel of judges on their impact in the areas of investing, technology, financial literacy, and more.

There will be one winner in each category and nominees with the highest-ranked scores are acknowledged as the 2022 Benzinga Finalists.

Additionally, all nominees are entered to win our People's Choice Award upon completion of their application. One nominee, out of the entire competition, with the highest number of social votes from Benzinga's Public Voting round wins the People's Choice Award.

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards will take place December 8th, 2022 in New York City.

About Optimisus

Optimisus is the world's first read-to-earn, write-to-earn, and edit-to-earn media platform. As a Web3 media company, we cover the latest cryptocurrency, NFT, metaverse, blockchain, and Fintech news influencing the crypto industry.

About Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, as well as promote innovation across all spaces, Benzinga hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

The Benzinga Fintech Awards is an exciting, forward-looking competition to highlight the companies and individuals with the most impressive technology, advancement and innovation who are building the future of financial services and capital markets.

