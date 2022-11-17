Turnium channel partners and customers now able to integrate and leverage AWS to build public and hybrid cloud networks around the globe to improve coverage and support new clients and geographic expansion.

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), an industry leader in cloud-native software-defined wide area networking solutions (SD-WAN), announces the newest product deployment of its software platform for Amazon Web Services ("AWS"), making it easier for channel partners and their customers to integrate AWS instances into their next generation IT infrastructure and digital transformation initiatives.

"Turnium's software enables us to pave a path towards innovation and using data insights to drive our business. We integrate cloud-hosted services at AWS into our Turnium-powered multi-site private network to ensure our staff across all our branch locations have access to business-critical applications and data. Turnium helps us optimize costs to our firm by enabling us to build a private, secure network using multiple broadband connections that easily adds AWS and other public clouds as nodes on our network." - Joe Damiani, Branch Manager, Business Information Technology, McElhanney.

Turnium's edge node software can run in Amazon EC2 as bare metal, as virtual instances, or in Kubernetes containers. Turnium enables channel partners to use Amazon as a part of a customer's network, delivering private secure access to applications or data stored in AWS. Turnium core nodes can also be run in Amazon EC2, on bare metal, or as virtual instances. Enabling Turnium channel partners to expand coverage and support new clients around the globe using any public or private cloud is a key value benefit of Turnium's disaggregated approach to SD-WAN.

Turnium is an independent software developer and vendor that has been building software-defined wide-area networking software since 2012. Turnium software is used by its channel partners to improve internet connectivity and enhance and manage how customers experience the technology solutions they provide. Turnium is available as a software platform that channel partners can host, manage, and brand or as a fully managed service that channel partners can resell.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price. Turnium is also available as a managed cloud-native service that channel partners can resell. Both Turnium SD-WAN solutions are available through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

