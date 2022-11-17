NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (276/22)

The Board of Mowi ASA (Mowi) has resolved on November 8, 2022 to distribute a quarterly dividend of NOK 1.70 per share. The Ex-date is November 18, 2022. According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations A.3.4.7, adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with 100 % dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Mowi (MOWI). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1102858