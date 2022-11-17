A new Australian company is poised to change the way people think about water and hydration through AQUAME

Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - A Melbourne-based startup has launched a pathbreaking water bottle named AQUAME, which is a smart bottle that can track the daily water intake of a person and monitor their hydration. The company has created an app that makes it easy for the user to set their water-intake goals and monitor their intake status. Users can connect the bottle to the app via Bluetooth and start tracking their progress.





The bottle features a rechargeable battery in the LED lid displaying the water's current temperature, and how close the user is to reaching his or her daily water-intake goal. The water bottle also has a handy reminder feature to get the user back on track, in case he or she falls back on their goals.

This sleek design and the innovative technology of the water bottle is already grabbing attention. According to scientists, this smart bottle comes at the right time when many parts of the world are under what they call "an epidemic of dehydration."

In the UK, 53% of the population does not drink enough water; in the US, it is 75%. In Australia, a staggering 8 in 10 adults show symptoms of dehydration, ranging from lethargy, energy loss, headaches, lack of sleep and difficulty concentrating to life-threatening kidney failure.

Oxford-educated neuroscientist Dr. Sarah McKay says: "the best way to make sure you get enough water is to track your intake and don't assume you've had enough when you reach '8 cups' - and never, ever wait to drink water until you're thirsty, which is a sign that you're already dehydrated."

McKay suggests people training themselves to drink more water by linking the action with other habitual activities, like checking the phone and filling a reusable water bottle to encourage themselves to drink more, save money on bottled water and help the environment.

Moreover, this bottle by the Melbourne-based startup promises to stand the test of time and save hundreds of single-use plastics from landfill.

AQUAME's premium bottles are airtight, waterproof and insulated to keep water icy cold or toasty warm for up to 12 hours. They are available in three colours: CASTLE BLACK, COSMO BLUE, and SUMMER PINK.

