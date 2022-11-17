

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa (V) Thursday announced the appointment of Ryan McInerney as CEO, effective February 1, 2023.



McInerney will take over as CEO from Alfred Kelly, Jr., who has served as the company's CEO since 2016 and Chairman since 2019. McInerney currently serves as President of Visa, a role he has held since 2013.



Following McInerney's appointment, Kelly will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board.



In his role as President, McInerney has been responsible for Visa's global businesses, delivering value to Visa's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants, and partners in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.



'I cannot think of a finer leader to continue to position Visa at the center of money movement in increasingly innovative ways,' said Al Kelly, CEO. 'Ryan has boundless energy and passion for this business and in his role as President, and as my close partner for the past six years, he has become intimately familiar with how Visa operates and the exciting opportunities this industry presents. I feel privileged to entrust Ryan with the leadership of this great company and am confident Visa is poised for more success in the years to come.'



