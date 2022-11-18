

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amedisys Inc. (AMED) said that President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Gerard, will leave the company effective November 17, 2022. The company's Chairman, Paul Kusserow, will take over as Chief Executive Officer until a new Chief Executive Officer is identified.



Amedisys confirmed its full year guidance.



'We are on track to meet the guidance range that was previously released. We look forward to producing predictable results that will instill confidence in our shareholders,' said Paul Kusserow, Chairman and CEO.



