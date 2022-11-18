Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed WCA TOKEN (WCA) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WCA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Utilizing the power of blockchain technology and NFTs, WCAPES makes the football accessible for everyone by providing real opportunity for them to be an investor in the global football business. Its native token WCA TOKEN (WCA) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on November 18, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing WCAPES

Investing in the world of football has always been a privilege of the few. To ensure equal access to the world of football, the world needs a better trading system and technological innovation. The unprecedented combination of blockchain and football, in which NFT technology is a primary representative, is reshaping the world of the sector.

To make the world of football accessible to everyone directly, WCAPES takes full advantage of some of the impact technologies that will change the world and market trends of today, which include cryptocurrencies, blockchains, smart contracts, fan tokens, NFT, GameFi, and metaverse, enabling everyone to participate in the possibility of owning a unique identifying piece of their sports idols, and allowing everyone to be an investor in the global football business.

The WCAPES offers unique NFT collections with great utilities. Its Mundial NFT collection allows holders to stake their NFTs to generate rewards and take an active part in the DAO platform. And owning a Legendary NFT Mundial will generate 10,000 WCA tokens. Besides, other prizes will be given to NFT Mundial holders based on how the national teams perform during the competition. There's also a unique 3D NFT collection of 5,000 Human Apes, categorized by rarity level and generated with hundreds of elements. Each Human Apes gives holders access to incredible things like exclusive access to WCA Club and play in a dedicated App called WCA BET WIN, 5% of the company's profits on image rights, access to exclusive events and parties in the presence of WCA talents and testimonials who will join the project, and more.

In addition, WCAPES uses enormous possibilities generated by NFTs and cryptocurrencies to create an image rights management company focused on under 18 talent and needy football players throughout the world. These acquired rights will make it possible to stipulate sponsorship contracts for players for a period previously defined by the contract referred to above. Moreover, it will introduce a revolutionary decisional model based on a traditional board of directors plus a DAO platform where all token holders can participate, receive rewards and vote on the different company's matters.

With a professional and dedicated team, World Cup Apes will invest in best NFT platforms, incubate major sports players to build a bridge between world-class sport and the NFT world, sponsor events, purchase the image rights of soccer players and invest in players who will have a successful professional future.

About WCA Token

WCA is the native token of WCAPES ecosystem, users can stake their NFTs to earn WCA, and WCA token holders will have the opportunity to vote democratically on the DAO platform to define its market strategies and purchases.

Based on ERC-20, WCA has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for staking NFT, 6% is provided for NFT Mundial staking, 4% is provided for staking on CEX, 10% is allocated to the DAO App, 10% is allocated to the team, and the remaining 60% goes into the market on exchanges.

The WCA token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on November 18, 2022, investors who are interested in WCAPES investment can easily buy and sell WCA token on LBank Exchange now.

