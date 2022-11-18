Anzeige
Freitag, 18.11.2022
Dow Jones News
18.11.2022 | 08:52
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration 18-Nov-2022 / 07:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, Halfords Group Plc has been notified that Jill Caseberry, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Halfords Group Plc, will be appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and as Senior Independent Director of Bakkavor Group Plc. Jill Caseberry will also step down from her role as Designated Workforce Engagement Non-executive Director of Bakkavor Group Plc. These changes will take effect from 1 January 2023.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  201703 
EQS News ID:  1490987 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1490987&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2022 02:21 ET (07:21 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
