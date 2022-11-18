DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration 18-Nov-2022 / 07:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, Halfords Group Plc has been notified that Jill Caseberry, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Halfords Group Plc, will be appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and as Senior Independent Director of Bakkavor Group Plc. Jill Caseberry will also step down from her role as Designated Workforce Engagement Non-executive Director of Bakkavor Group Plc. These changes will take effect from 1 January 2023.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: RDN TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 201703 EQS News ID: 1490987 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1490987&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2022 02:21 ET (07:21 GMT)