Lionvsdwarfs.com: LION VS THE LITTLE PEOPLE TO BE RELEASED ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS IN US & UK | DECEMBER 16th 2022

A brand new UK feature film uncovers the shocking truth behind one of the craziest internet hoaxes of all time.

One of the only films in world to go 'head-to-head' with Avatar 2.

Raphael Warner's film tells the story of the 'greatest fight never seen,' and how a fabricated BBC 'news-post' about a Lion killing 42 fighting dwarfs fooled the internet.

Size Matters: Lion vs The Little People is no small feat

The Headline. A brand new feature film, starring a group of short statured actors is set to be the cult online streaming sensation this Christmas.

Overview. Good things come in small packages… especially when they are in big movies. For over forty years, not since Terry Gilliam released Time Bandits, people have been waiting for a big screen successor which provides a plethora of opportunities for actors who are short of stature but long on talent.

The film.Lion vs The Little People (LVTLP), a low budget UK produced feature deconstructing one of the greatest internet phenomena of all time.

Premise. LVTLP is part drama, part documentary. LVTLP explores a viral internet legend originally said to be reported by the BBC as "Lion versus M**gets", and subsequently reported as fact by a number of mainstream publications across the world.

Origins. Director, Raphael Warner explains "In 2005, a hoax news-post masquerading as a BBC news-article, announced a fight had taken place between a lion and 42 dwarfs. The hoax was an example of viral media, spreading like wildfire online before eventually being accepted to be debunked. While the original BBC article has been shown to be fake, the myth continues to live on".

Typecasting. Despite a resurgence of adventure fantasies decent acting roles for 'little people', the term preferred by those who used to be called dwarfs or even by the 'm word', are few and far between. While big studios have created some opportunities, seldom do LP actors get cast in lead roles in films, let alone ones outside the fantasy genre.

Impact. LVTLP hopes to change all this. Shot on a modest budget and during lockdown 2020, the film will no doubt attract controversy, but hopes to be a positive force for change in the industry.

Experience. Lead actor Leigh Gill, 4ft 0. notes that it is "rare to get a decent role, let alone a lead in a feature given a prevailing culture of 'fear and confusion' around casting LPs in entertainment projects. In an industry where they are now casting tall actors to play The Time Bandits and are too scared to cast 'real dwarfs' to play dwarfs, films like this are a great f**k you to that kind of thing!'.

