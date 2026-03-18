Nadi, Fiji--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has approved an investment of US$1.14 million for the procurement and installation of an evaporator system at the Company's 100%-owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji ("Tuvatu"). The evaporator is a permanent solution for managing excess process water in the Tailings Storage Facility ("TSF"), and is expected to be fully operational by late April to early May 2026, coinciding with the start of Fiji's dry season.





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Strategic Rationale

The Company conducted a thorough evaluation of water management alternatives for the TSF, including reverse osmosis ("RO") and enhanced evaporation technologies. The evaporator system was selected as the optimal solution following detailed engineering and commercial assessment, based on the following key advantages:

Permanent elimination of discharge: The evaporator removes the need for any process water to be discharged into the Sabeto River system, delivering a robust environmental outcome and removing ongoing regulatory risk

Reduced timeline risk: The system can be operational within approximately six weeks of order placement, significantly faster than alternative solutions which face regulatory and procurement delays with no defined resolution timeline

Cost-effective solution: The total capital investment of approximately US$1.14 million includes US$190,000 allocated for an optional acoustic silencer to enable 24-hour operations if required. Industry experience indicates an RO plant alternative would cost a comparable amount for a single dry season rental alone

Regulatory certainty: The evaporation approach bypasses the uncertainty surrounding river discharge permits, which remain subject to completion of an independent environmental impact assessment that has been uninitiated for over six months with no end in sight

Water Management Context

The Tuvatu mine's water treatment plant currently processes water from the Mill Pond. While the treatment plant can reduce the primary contaminant (copper) to acceptable levels, other water quality parameters including total dissolved solids ("TDS") remain above thresholds required for river discharge. During significant rainfall events, excess treated water from the Mill Pond is pumped to the TSF for storage.

There is currently no engineered mechanism, other than natural evaporation, to remove water from the TSF. The new evaporator system will provide that mechanism through enhanced evaporation, ensuring the facility maintains safe operating levels. The system, including its dedicated generator set and ancillary equipment, represents a permanent infrastructure improvement that strengthens the mine's long-term operational resilience and environmental compliance framework.

The evaporator proposal means that discharging mill water to the Sabeto River would never be required again. This is a good outcome for the environment and removes regulatory risk from the equation. Timeline risk is also significantly reduced. The system could be up and running by late April/early May - just in time for the start of the dry season.

Environmental Benefits

Beyond resolving the immediate water management requirement, the evaporator delivers broader environmental and ESG benefits:

Creates a self-contained, closed-loop water management system that prevents any process water from entering the Sabeto River or the broader natural waterway

Replaces temporary or rental-based solutions with permanent infrastructure, reducing long-term operating costs and maintenance complexity

Strengthens the Company's social licence to operate in the local community by addressing water management as a permanent, engineered solution

Investment Summary

Item Details Status Evaporator System Enhanced evaporation technology incl. genset Approved Capital Cost Approx. US$1.14 million Funded Acoustic Silencer US$190K (optional, order deferred) Contingent Target Commissioning Late April / Early May 2026 On track Discharge Elimination Permanent - no river discharge required Confirmed

"This investment permanently resolves our water management requirements while delivering an excellent environmental outcome. The evaporator is a far more economical and timely solution than the alternatives, and importantly, it removes regulatory risk entirely. We inherited a situation that required decisive action, and this is exactly that."

- Campbell Olsen, Chief Executive Officer

The Company will provide further updates on commissioning progress and operational performance as the evaporator system is installed and brought online.

Qualified Persons Statement

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), Stephen Jeffers, FAusIMM, an employee of the Company, is the Head of Mining Operations and Qualified Person for the Company and has approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, Tailings Storage facility, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Campbell Olsen

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects Lion One Metals Limited's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Lion One Metals Limited and on assumptions Lion One Metals Limited believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the actual results of exploration projects being equivalent to or better than estimated results in technical reports, assessment reports, and other geological reports or prior exploration results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Lion One Metals Limited or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the stage development of Lion One Metals Limited, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current research and development or operational activities; competition; uncertainty as to patent applications and intellectual property rights; product liability and lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting mining, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; not realizing on the potential benefits of technology; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals. Although Lion One Metals Limited has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lion One Metals Limited does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer: This summary is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

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Source: Lion One Metals Limited