As a mobile TCG (Trading Card Game) featuring Play-to-Earn (P2E), CryptoARC (ARC) enables its users to obtain beautifully designed NFT cards through winning the treasure, exchange, and breeding system, while earning rewards by playing the game. Its native token ARC has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on November 18, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CryptoARC

'CryptoARC' is a TCG that unfolds a vast story based on the 'Romance of the Three Kingdoms'. The game will be released through Google Play. Users can select a formation such as three countries and enjoy elements such as collecting beautiful longevity cards and strengthening them. They can also meet the newly drawn heroes such as Liu Bei, Cao Cao, and Guan Yu.

In particular, users can clear various dungeons and farm special items through the collection of various battle characters that can experience continuous growth and various episodes utilizing the characteristics of an idle RPG and strategic party composition. Also, the game allows users to enjoy PvP (Player vs. Player) games using items and characters issued in the form of NFTs.

It is possible to obtain a stronger longevity by winning the treasure through a fierce confrontation between users, and the matchmaking system according to the longevity weapon makes it possible to use various tactics depending on the situation. Additionally, users can sell and purchase their cards through the NFT exchange, and obtain new NFT cards through the breeding system.

Furthermore, users can play cooperatively with other users, so it is fun to play the raid boss that appeared during the mission with friends, and it also gives a sense of purpose by providing rewards such as offering game coins listed on the exchange.

About ARC Token

ARC is the native token of Mobile TCG P2E 'CryptoARC', users can earn ARC token while playing the game, and purchase NFT items using ARC in the NFT market and equip them to their characters to increase their character's level.

Based on BEP-20, ARC has a total supply of 300 million (i.e. 300,000,000) tokens, of which 5% is provided for pre-sale, 35% is reserved for project stability, scalability and business advancement, 5% is allocated to advisors, 20% is provided for investors, 5% is allocated to the team, 20% is provided for liquidity pool, 5% will be used for marketing, and the remaining 5% is provided for business partnership.

The ARC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on November 18, 2022, investors who are interested in the CryptoARC investment can easily buy and sell ARC token on LBank Exchange right now.

