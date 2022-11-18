Anzeige
18.11.2022 | 10:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Botnia Exploration Holding AB (582/22)

With effect from November 22, 2022, the subscription rights in Botnia
Exploration Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading
will continue up until and including December 01, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   BOTX TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019172610              
Order book ID:  276141                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 22, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Botnia
Exploration Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading
will continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   BOTX BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019172628              
Order book ID:  276142                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
