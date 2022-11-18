Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Botnia Exploration Holding AB (582/22)

With effect from November 22, 2022, the subscription rights in Botnia Exploration Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 01, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BOTX TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019172610 Order book ID: 276141 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 22, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Botnia Exploration Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BOTX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019172628 Order book ID: 276142 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com