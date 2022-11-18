Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Special Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
18.11.2022 | 10:17
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Empir Group B (170/22)

With effect from November 21, 2022, the unit rights in Nasdaq will be traded on
the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including
November 30, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   EMPIR UR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019072539              
Order book ID:  276139                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 21, 2022, the paid subscription units in Empir Group
B will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   EMPIR BTU B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019072547              
Order book ID:  276140                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.