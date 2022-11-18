Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Empir Group B (170/22)

With effect from November 21, 2022, the unit rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 30, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: EMPIR UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019072539 Order book ID: 276139 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 21, 2022, the paid subscription units in Empir Group B will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: EMPIR BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019072547 Order book ID: 276140 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com