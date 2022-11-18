Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Crypto International (CRI) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





As a Human Resource startup company based on blockchain, COSMETA offers services including finance, HR, trade, and legal advice, enabling its users to enjoy a safer financial life and a transparent cryptocurrency trading infrastructure with the help of experts. Its native token Crypto International (CRI) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on November 18, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing COSMETA

Blockchain technology is changing many industries, and Human Resources (HR) is one of the latest sectors to join this trend. Blockchain applications are becoming more common in financial management, which intersects with HR in areas like payroll and hiring.

COSMETA is a Human Resource startup company based on blockchain founded in 2021. Its representative services include finance, HR (internship, employment, visa, permanent residency), accounting, trade, and legal advice. Experts in each field will provide its users with a safer financial life and a transparent cryptocurrency trading infrastructure based on their experience and blockchain platform technology.

As the market's first HR blockchain startup, the COSMETA company works with the world's most significant population of Korean-American students. It has ties to over 100 university Korean student unions in the United States. In collaboration with prominent and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the organization offers HR services. The management is also establishing ties with OCTA, the world's largest Korean trade organization. Furthermore, COSMETA wants to deliver HR services on Metaverse through blockchain and an NFT feature for students.

COSMETA will be a partner who will meet customer needs and upgrade their life to the next level by using blockchain technology and data accumulated through numerous experiences. The success of the project is dependent on the Crypto International (CRI) token. The initiative is developing a restriction-free ecosystem that wants to evolve through CRI. As a result, the team hopes to be able to provide the greatest possible settling environment for all migrant workers worldwide. Users can receive rewards for contributing to the CRI ecosystem through PoS, and CRI team will make steady efforts to grow together with investors and make a utopia.

About CRI Token

Crypto International (CRI) is PoS token created by COSMETA on the Ethereum blockchain. It has a total supply of 20 billion (i.e. 20,000,000,000) tokens, of which 68% is provided for community, reaching the general public via IDO or DEX/CEX platforms, 22% is reserved, 5% is allocated to the team, 3% is provided for partnerships, 1.5% is allocated for building and developing the project's ecosystem, and the remaining 0.5% will be used for campaigns. According to CRI burning plan, 70% of CRI will be burned in a year.

The CRI token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on November 18, 2022, investors who are interested in the COSMETA investment can easily buy and sell CRI token on LBank Exchange right now.

