Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("Scryb' or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the common shares of Cybeats Technologies Corp. will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange effective at the open of business on Monday, November 21, 2022, under the symbol "CYBT".

"This is a very exciting moment for all of us at Scryb, and we extend a very sincere thank-you to the employees and shareholders for the dedication and support throughout that has brought us to such an important milestone for Scryb, and to Cybeats as its own operating company.

It was March of last year when we onboarded the Cybeats platform with remarkable technology and a dedicated team of three co-founders. A little over 18 months later, managed by Scryb, that technology has become a Commercial company, rapidly growing and shaping the standard of software supply chain security and detection response in IoT security.

Now, with a scaling team of over 50, an active pipeline, and a growing client base including industry leaders and billion dollar multinationals, Cybeats is set to continue its race towards success as its own dedicated public entity.

Given the white-hot dynamics and activity in the finance and M&A space related to supply chain security, we believe that Cybeats as its own entity will better highlight the comparable value of the company and accelerate its path towards establishing itself as one of the next great technology companies to come out of Canada.

With Scryb maintaining its majority ownership stake in Cybeats, it is positioned to greatly benefit from the growth of Cybeats, and will continue to support the cybersecurity company where needed.

The transformation Cybeats has undergone over a short period of time demonstrates the success of the platform we have built at Scryb, along with our ability to identify winning opportunities and facilitate rapid growth & value creation."

Sincerely,

Scryb Executive Management Team

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a leading software supply chain intelligence technology provider, helping organizations manage risk, meet compliance and secure software from procurement, development through operation. Our platform provides customers with deep visibility and universal transparency into their software supply chain, as a result enables them to increase operational efficiencies and revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com or subscribe to receive future Cybeats news: https://www.cybeats.com/investors

About Scryb

Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

