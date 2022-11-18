Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Special Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.11.2022 | 15:05
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Efecte Oyj: Efecte Plc: Publishing of business review on 1-9/2022 on 25 November 2022 and invitation to a briefing

EFECTE PLC -- PRESS RELEASE -- 18 NOVEMBER 2022 AT 16:00 PM

Efecte Plc: Publishing of business review on 1-9/2022 on 25 November 2022 and invitation to a briefing

Efecte Plc?will publish its business review for the period 1-9/2022 on Friday 25 November 2022, approximately at 8:30 AM Finnish time.

An online briefing for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on Friday 25th November 2022 at 11:00 AM Finnish time. All participants can register to the webcast online at https://efecte.videosync.fi/2022-q3.The webcast will be held in English and questions can be presented in written form in the webcast portal. A recording of the webcast and presentation materials will be made available afterwards on the company's investor pages at www.investors.efecte.com.

Further inquiries:

Lari Nikkanen
Legal Counsel
Efecte Plc
lari.nikkanen@efecte.com
+358 44 491 0833

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.

www.efecte.com


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.