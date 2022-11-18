Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (formerly, Pima Zinc Corp) ("Cybeats' or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange effective at the open of business on Monday, November 21, 2022, under the symbol "CYBT".

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a leading software supply chain intelligence technology provider, helping organizations manage risk, meet compliance and secure software from procurement, development through operation. Our platform provides customers with deep visibility and universal transparency into their software supply chain, as a result enables them to increase operational efficiencies and revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

Contact:

James Van Staveren

Corporate Development

Phone: 647-244-7229

Email: james@cybeats.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Under the parent company, Scryb Inc., company filings are available at sedar.com.

