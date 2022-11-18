New Castle, New South Wales--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - Organic skincare product provider Willow By The Sea has reported over 50% growth in 2022.

According to its mid-year report, the company has reported over 3 million dollars in revenue in its first two years since being founded in 2019 and has recently matched this with a 2.5 million-dollar revenue in 2022. This increase in sales is due primarily to the rising popularity of organic and natural skincare products.

Founder Luke Ryan also attributes their success to being 100% certified organic compared to their competitors. The company has been certified by the Australian Certified Organic Ltd (ACO).

"Most 'natural' or 'organic' skincare products still contain chemicals. They greenwash to market themselves as organic but are not," Ryan shares. "Our products are waterless. Most brands' top ingredient is water, diluting the working ingredients and making products. We are also privately made and owned in Australia."

Willow by the Sea is a certified organic skincare provider that caters to moms and babies. The company employs high-quality moisturising, renewing, and anti-inflammatory ingredients.

Its online community has garnered over 1000 five-star reviews and a social media following of more than 50,000. Willow By The Sea reports they have over 100,000 happy customers.

Consumers are becoming more aware of the harmful chemicals found in many conventional skin care products and are seeking out safer alternatives. Willow By The Sea's products are chemical-free and safe for mothers and infants alike.

Willow By The Sea is a Newcastle-based organic skincare product provider that caters to mothers and babies. Founders Luke and Corina Ryan created their own baby skincare products after noticing that 'natural' products available in the market contained additives, fillers and chemicals. The company's products have grown popular amongst families worldwide.

