Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Biovica International AB (584/22)

With effect from November 21, 2022, the subscription rights in Biovica International AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 30, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BIOVIC TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019071689 Order book ID: 276147 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 21, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Biovica International AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including December 19, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BIOVIC BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019071697 Order book ID: 276153 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB.