Freitag, 18.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Biovica International AB (584/22)

With effect from November 21, 2022, the subscription rights in Biovica
International AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading
will continue up until and including November 30, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   BIOVIC TR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019071689              
Order book ID:  276147                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 21, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Biovica
International AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading
will continue until and including December 19, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   BIOVIC BTA B              
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019071697              
Order book ID:  276153                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB.
