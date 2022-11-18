Leading immersive creator platform partners with female-founded Web3 startups to host the week's premier metaverse activation in Wynwood on December 3

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - Today, Spatial, dART Studio, and Digital Drip announced they will host an immersive fashion and music experience during this year's Art Basel Miami. This first-of-its-kind experiential event, called The Digital Drip Experience, will feature a metaverse fashion show, live performances from special guest artists, augmented reality jewelry try-ons with JEVELS, and avatar influencer appearances. Artists participating in the event include Maleek Washington, Nik Gunderson, Shehzad Yunus, Camryn Blake, Pet Liger, Elen Kimi, Jaime Park and more.

Digital wearables are the next frontier for the fashion world. Young and emerging designers have an opportunity to experiment with fashion in a low-stakes way that doesn't cost as much as traditional methods due to the lack of physical materials needed to create work. This method of fashion experimentation is also sustainable and eco-friendly due to lowered carbon emissions from materials and production costs. With accessibility and sustainability at the forefront, The Digital Drip Experience will showcase digital fashion artists' work and celebrate diversity in the Web3 space.

"At Spatial, we believe that a vibrant Web3 platform must be driven by the creators that inhabit it," said Jinha Lee, Co-founder and CPO of Spatial. "Celebrating our incredible partners - both big brands and little-known artists - is the motivation that keeps us driving forward. Building out of this world 3D spaces hold no relevance until the creators and their communities populate them - turning them into a place to be. This partnership is a wonderful mix of innovation and creativity, showcasing Web3 and all it has to offer, and we're thrilled to host such a network of talent."

"We see the future as a mixed reality universe - it's our mission to cultivate a space that is accessible and sustainable for artists now and generations to come. dART Studio is proud to be an innovative leader in the Web3 space. We love working with brands like Spatial and Digital Drip to bring digital experiences into the physical world," said Jane Herman, CEO of dART Studio.

When asked about the upcoming event, Johanna Kepler, CEO of Digital Drip noted, "Fashion and the creative arts go far beyond just the end product, for artists, the creative process is a lifestyle. The passion of these visionary creators should be celebrated and highlighted, which is why we're so excited to launch the inaugural Digital Drip Experience. Our goal is to provide a platform for diverse interdisciplinary artists and creatives - who are consistently at the center of this new digital movement - to express themselves in the most authentic way possible and connect with new partners, clients, and enthusiasts in the innovation hotbed of Miami. We have an exciting lineup of artists and an amazing team of partners which will make this event truly groundbreaking."

All attendees will be automatically entered into a lottery drawing to win a ticket to an exclusive yacht party leaving from Miami Beach on Sunday, December 4. Guests will also have the opportunity to challenge a Petit Le Mans champion, Rui Andrade, in a racing sim rig. Winners will be added to an exclusive whitelist for in-game digital jewelry studio, Davida's, first/genesis collection.

Bowery Showroom, a New York-based concept store and cultural hub will have a pop-up shop at the event.

The Digital Drip Experience, will be hosted on December 3, 2022 in Wynwood Miami - Miami Art Basel attendees can purchase a ticket to the event here, and attending press can register for media passes at no charge here.

About Spatial

Spatial powers your world in Web3. Offering visually stunning spaces that are accessible and easy to use whether on web, mobile, or VR. In Spatial users can customize a virtual space and gather for NFT exhibitions, music performances, runway shows, lectures, live events, watch parties and more. And all it takes is a few clicks to set up your space or join. Full-body avatars allow for interactivity and further monetization channels via wearables and accessories. Spatial was founded in 2016 with the goal of designing high-quality 3D spaces for collaboration and community. Spatial is equipped with tools to make setting up your own space a seamless creative process and has the integrations to make Web3 a highly sociable and discoverable place to be. Contact us: Twitter @spatialxr, Facebook @spatialxr, LinkedIn spatial.systems, Instagram @spatial_io, YouTube @spatial.

About dART Studio

dART Studio is a Web3 marketing & consulting agency specializing in social media management, community building, and experiences. dART Studio operates at the intersection of digital marketing and emerging Web3 trends. dART's team takes an individualistic approach to each project, creating an organic audience and building an engaged community. dART Studio Clients include Mythical Games and Scoutible. Jane Herman, dART Studio Founder and CEO, has led social media strategy for national and global brands including NBC, USA Network, Cheddar News and launched Cheddar Esports. She spearheaded brand activations in the metaverse including Absolut.Land, an interactive Coachella experience in Decentraland.

About Digital Drip Fashion House

Digital Drip Fashion House is building the bridge between digital and physical space. Digital Drip is redefining how we experience, wear, and create fashion. Digital Drip's mission is to inspire and empower physical and digital culture. Johanna Kepler is the co-founder and CEO of Digital Drip Fashion House. Kepler has a background in the performing and visual arts. She is an expert in digital fashion and a leader in the digital fashion industry.

Kepler partnered with co-founder Kyle Sonlin to assist in scaling this early-stage venture past its initial goal of empowering creative artists. Sonlin, with a decade of experience investing and leading companies in the blockchain industry, provides quantitative and technical expertise to assist the company in establishing a strong business foundation to capitalize on the company's unique customer acquisition strategy.

