Buford, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - Luxury wig company, Lu's Wigs is announcing their company's inventory expansion within the next year. The expected growth of this business is coming with a new warehouse in development and additional products ready to be launched on the company's website, where they currently offer wigs, toppers, hair care products, and accessories.

Lu's Wigs was started in 2018 as an etsy shop and since then, has been seeing company-wide growth and client retention through the years. Since their launch, the company has sustained constant and consistent growth, expanding its client base by 200% or more each year.

The company has announced that it is widening its current line up of wigs, and with the addition of custom wigs, customers can work directly with one of the colorists at Lu's Wigs to come up with the specific color for a personalized wig. This new addition to their lineup of products will be coming in November 2022.

As 2023 approaches, Lin and her team express excitement over the self-started company's continued expansion and Lin believes that her own experience with clinical hair loss helps her to truly connect with her clients to understand their struggles and needs.

In order to maintain the business's client retention and growth, Lu's Wigs also has released a variety of tutorial videos on their website. These videos address topics regarding wig care, ranging from trimming the lace off of the front of the wig, to measuring your head to get the right fit for your wig or topper. They want to offer accessibility to clients from each stage of their hair loss experience, as this can happen at any age and any stage in a woman's life.

Recent studies have shown that hair loss is becoming a more common occurrence in women. Lu's Wigs is focusing its business's goals on assisting women of all ages, as that rise in hair loss cases continues. "The goal is to provide trendy and stylish options while also maintaining salon quality color," the founder explains.

Since 2018, Lu's Wigs has been providing alternative hair options to women who have experienced hair loss. The wigs provided are made with human hair and can be colored and customized. They offer new listings of their products Mondays through Thursdays at 2PM Eastern Standard Time and ship Worldwide. The company's founder, Lin Marsh, maintains their website and Instagram page (@Luswigs) where clients can find assistance and products for hair care needs as well as consults.

Lin Marsh

consults@Luswigs.com

(864) 977-1894

