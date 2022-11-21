Enlists award-winning sales exec with deep expertise in cloud technology and customer experience solutions to lead growth in EMEA, LATAM, and APAC

Talkdesk, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, today announced David Paulding has been appointed senior vice president of international. A customer experience (CX) and cloud industry insider, Paulding will helm sales efforts for Talkdesk across the EMEA, LATAM, and APAC regions, helping to meet the worldwide demand for contact center as a service solutions.

Paulding joins Talkdesk with over two decades of international sales experience, working with some of the world's leading brands across the financial, retail, outsourcing, and technology sectors. He previously served as chief sales officer at Odigo, where he was responsible for the overall business plan and revenue expansion through direct and indirect channels. Prior to his role at Odigo, he was vice president of global sales at Capgemini. Paulding has additionally held sales leadership positions with Genesys and Interactive Intelligence.

"What makes a great customer experience is universal in many ways, but no organization or market is exactly the same," said Shane Evans, chief revenue officer, Talkdesk. "David has deep knowledge of the CX industry and regional nuances and requirements, particularly in key vertical sectors. His experience in building diverse sales teams across geographies, and helping businesses leverage technology to achieve tangible outcomes, will prove invaluable to the success of our customers and our continued momentum."

"It's a remarkable time to be part of the Talkdesk team and share in its passion and reputation for customer-obsession, and have the opportunity to play a part in bringing disruptive, game-changing technology to market," said David Paulding, senior vice president of international, Talkdesk. "I look forward to contributing to the company's mission and driving further exponential growth."

Additional Resources:

Talkdesk is #8, up nine spots, on the annual Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world.

See Talkdesk as a Leader by Gartner in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and other recent awards and recognition

Read the announcement on the appointment of Shane Evans as Talkdesk CRO

Social Networks:

Talkdesk Community: https://www.talkdesk.com/customer-community

Blog: https://www.talkdesk.com/blog/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Talkdesk

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/talkdesk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Talkdesk/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Talkdesk/

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk is a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies. Our automation-first customer experience solutionsoptimize our customers' most critical customer service processes. Our speed of innovation, vertical expertise, and global footprint reflect our commitment to ensuring that businesses can deliver better experiences across any industry and through any channel, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and accelerated business outcomes.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005291/en/

Contacts:

Camille Beasley

camille.beasley@talkdesk.com

(972) 896-1936